China launches new satellite for ground radar calibration, imaging tests

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) China successfully launched a new satellite on Tuesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province, according to state media.

The satellite is designed to calibrate ground radar systems and measure radar cross sections.

It will also be used for imaging tests on ground optical equipment, low-orbit space environment monitoring, atmospheric surveys, and refining orbit prediction models.

This mission represents the 541st launch of the Long March carrier rocket series.