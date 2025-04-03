Open Menu

China Launches New Satellite On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 08:14 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) China sent a new satellite into space on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in north China's Shanxi Province.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the Tianping-3A 02 satellite was launched aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket and successfully entered its designated orbit.

The satellite will be primarily used for the calibration of ground-based radar equipment and radar cross section (RCS) measurement. It will support imaging experiments for ground-based optical equipment and monitoring tests of the low-orbit space environment, while also providing services for atmospheric space environment measurement and orbital prediction model correction.

The launch marks the 568th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

