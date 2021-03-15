UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches New Satellites To Survey Electromagnetic Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:07 PM

China launches new satellites to survey electromagnetic environment

The fourth group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:19 a.m. (Beijing Time) Saturday

JIUQUAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) -- The fourth group of China's Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites were sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10:19 a.m. (Beijing Time) Saturday.

The satellites were carried by a Long March-4C rocket and have entered their planned orbits.

The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests.

It was the 363rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Related Topics

Technology China Long March Beijing From Satellites

Recent Stories

Cycling race held at Kartarpur Corridor

1 second ago

Rs 98,007.296 million released for NHA projects un ..

3 seconds ago

Member Operations FBR for improving performance of ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Agreed With Italy, Spain, France, Ge ..

10 minutes ago

Israel, Russia Discuss Mutual Recognition of COVID ..

10 minutes ago

Texas Energy Company at Center of Price-Hike Contr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.