China Launches New Test Satellite Using Kuaizhou-1A Carrier Rocket
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM
JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) -- China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday.
The Tianxing-1 02 satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 11:52 a.
m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit.
The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.
It was the 26th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.