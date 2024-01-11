Open Menu

China Launches New Test Satellite Using Kuaizhou-1A Carrier Rocket

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

China launches new test satellite using Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) -- China sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday.

The Tianxing-1 02 satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 11:52 a.

m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit.

The satellite is mainly used for experiments such as space environment detection.

It was the 26th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.

