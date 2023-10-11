China launches official website of 3rd BRF

The official website of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (http://www.beltandroadforum.org/) was officially launched here on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The official website of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (http://www.beltandroadforum.org/) was officially launched here on Wednesday.

The official website of the forum is presented in Chinese and English, and the relevant information of the summit forum will be released in a timely manner.

The website specially launched the "Belt and Road Initiative" interactive experience, taking knowledge Q&A as a clue, through the three-dimensional earth to help netizens immersively explore and build the "Belt and Road" circle of friends, and feel the fruitful results of the "Belt and Road" cooperation in the past decade.

The website of the Summit Forum news Center (http://www.brfmc2023.cn) will be opened at the same time, which will provide information and services for Chinese and foreign journalists.

APP/asg