Open Menu

China Launches Official Website Of 3rd BRF

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 06:48 PM

China launches official website of 3rd BRF

The official website of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (http://www.beltandroadforum.org/) was officially launched here on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The official website of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (http://www.beltandroadforum.org/) was officially launched here on Wednesday.

The official website of the forum is presented in Chinese and English, and the relevant information of the summit forum will be released in a timely manner.

The website specially launched the "Belt and Road Initiative" interactive experience, taking knowledge Q&A as a clue, through the three-dimensional earth to help netizens immersively explore and build the "Belt and Road" circle of friends, and feel the fruitful results of the "Belt and Road" cooperation in the past decade.

The website of the Summit Forum news Center (http://www.brfmc2023.cn) will be opened at the same time, which will provide information and services for Chinese and foreign journalists.

APP/asg

Related Topics

China Road Same Circle

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive develop ..

Dubai Municipality announces comprehensive development plan for labourer’s com ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered ..

Dubai launches ‘Dubai AI’, its own AI-powered digital city concierge

5 minutes ago
 Gillani calls for eye health to be recognised as v ..

Gillani calls for eye health to be recognised as vital part of healthcare, devel ..

56 seconds ago
 Niger military rulers order UN official out within ..

Niger military rulers order UN official out within 72 hours

58 seconds ago
 Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants ..

Bahraini minister appreciates Pakistani immigrants role in various fields

12 minutes ago
 Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai ..

Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz to reach Shanghai last eight

12 minutes ago
180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

12 minutes ago
 Madaris students, transgenders to participate in S ..

Madaris students, transgenders to participate in School Olympics

12 minutes ago
 Farrell sticks with winning formula for 'the big b ..

Farrell sticks with winning formula for 'the big boy stuff'

2 minutes ago
 ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contributi ..

ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contribution to international energy flo ..

20 minutes ago
 Urban development issues transcend federal govt ma ..

Urban development issues transcend federal govt mandate, equally vital to engage ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor links development with advancement in new ..

Governor links development with advancement in new fields of education

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World