China Launches Online Platform To Aid IPR Protection

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:21 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :China launched an online platform Monday to provide convenient and efficient assistance for intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

The platform, China Intellectual Property Rights Aid Network, is open to the public through a portal website and WeChat public account.

Users can file an application for assistance in safeguarding their intellectual property, choose related departments to handle their cases and search for results.

The platform also integrates national resources for assistance in IPR protection, including assistance policies, latest news and typical cases.

China has set up 31 IPR protection centers, 20 fast rights-protection centers and 76 IPR aid centers to facilitate assistance for IPR protection, according to Zhang Zhicheng, head of the protection department of the NIPA.

