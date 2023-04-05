Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Launches Patrols Near Taiwan Ahead Of Meeting Between McCarthy, Tsai - Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 08:40 AM

China Launches Patrols Near Taiwan Ahead of Meeting Between McCarthy, Tsai - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) China has launched military patrols in two areas of the Taiwan Strait ahead of the meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Los Angeles during her transit trip to the United States, the Chinese Maritime Safety Administration in the province of Fujian said on Wednesday.

On March 29, the Taiwanese delegation led by Tsai departed for a 10-day trip to two Central American states. On April 1, the delegation arrived in Guatemala with a transit stop in New York and visited Belize on April 3. On Wednesday, the Taiwanese leader will also make a transit stop in Los Angeles on her way home. US media reported that Tsai would hold a meeting with McCarthy during her stay in California that day.

"Special joint patrol and inspection operation began today in the central and northern parts of the Taiwan Strait," the administration said on Chinese social media WeChat.

The administration also attached an image to the message showing patrol areas, which are located very close to Taiwan.

Following the news, Beijing firmly opposed the meeting as it contradicts the one-China principle and undermines the country's sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island in August 2022. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. China's tough reaction notwithstanding, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

China Social Media Visit Mao Los Angeles Beijing Nancy Guatemala Taipei Independence New York Belize United States March April August Media From Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on ne ..

Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on new appointments

6 hours ago
 Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recogni ..

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

6 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

Burjeel Games 2023 concludes

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.