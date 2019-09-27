UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches Projects To Foster Fish Gene Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

China launches projects to foster fish gene research

China has launched a project to construct a high-quality fish genome database and foster fish gene research, according to the Chinese Academy of Science (CAS)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :China has launched a project to construct a high-quality fish genome database and foster fish gene research, according to the Chinese academy of Science (CAS).

The project, Fish 10,000 Genomes Project, is coordinated by the Institute of Hydro biology under the CAS, BGI Genomics Institute's Qingdao branch, Northwest Polytechnical University as well as other institutions.

It aims to conduct the genome mapping of 10,000 species of fish living around the world and establish a large-scale, high-quality fish genome database.

Researchers have collected samples of 324 species of fish, completed genome sequencing of 105 species and published the genomic map of 10 species.

The project will last 10 years. It will help provide a molecular basis for fish breeding, offering a reference for aquaculture and marine ecological conservation, according to the CAS.

Related Topics

World China Qingdao

Recent Stories

PIA Revives its Cargo in Leaps and Bounds

3 minutes ago

Qandeel Baloch: journey from village girl to socia ..

5 seconds ago

Rwanda welcomes first group of African refugees fr ..

7 seconds ago

U.S. jobless claims raise last week

10 seconds ago

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar visits s ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.