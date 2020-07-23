UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches Rocket With Its First Mars Rover Tianwen-1 - State Media

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:50 AM

China Launches Rocket With Its First Mars Rover Tianwen-1 - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) China launched on Thursday a carrier rocket with its first Mars rover called Tianwen-1, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

The Long March 5 carrier rocket was launched at 12:41 p.m. local time (04:41GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on the southern island province of Hainan.

According to preliminary estimates, the rover will reach Mars' surface in about seven months, and if the mission is successful, it will send collected data to Earth in 2021.

In April, the China National Space Administration announced that its first exploration mission to Mars would be named "Tianwen-1." It roots from "Tianwen," or "Questions to Heaven," which is a poem by Qu Yuan, one of the greatest Chinese poets who lived more than 2,000 years ago.

The mission includes orbiting, landing and moving on Mars and will enable scientists to study the atmosphere, surface, geological characteristics, and features of the planet's magnetic field.

Related Topics

China Long March April From P

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Everyone’s support vital to make scho ..

9 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 23 July 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

10 hours ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

11 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.