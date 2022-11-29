UrduPoint.com

China Launches Shenzhou 15 Manned Spacecraft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 10:07 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) China launched Shenzhou 15 manned spacecraft on Tuesday from the Jiuquan Cosmodrome in northwestern Gansu Province, it will take a crew of three to the Tiangong Orbital Station, the launch is broadcast by China Central Television.

The Long March 2F launch vehicle was launched as scheduled at 23:08 Beijing time (15:08 GMT).

The crew included three taikonauts: crew commander Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu.

