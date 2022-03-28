UrduPoint.com

China Launches Smart Platform For Education Public Services

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 07:13 PM

China launches smart platform for education public services

A national smart platform was launched Monday to provide a range of education-related public services, according to China's Ministry of Education

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A national smart platform was launched Monday to provide a range of education-related public services, according to China's Ministry of Education.

The platform, www.smartedu.cn, integrates China's platforms for Primary and middle school education, vocational education and higher education, and the platform for employment services for college graduates.

It will provide users with a wide array of courses and education services.

At the launch ceremony, Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, pledged to use the launch to establish a digital public service system for education and build an online classroom for teachers and students on the frontline of combating COVID-19.

The platform will also be wielded to deepen the "double reduction" policy to ease the burden of students undergoing compulsory education, Huai said.

Related Topics

Education China Employment

Recent Stories

Chief Minister offers condolences

Chief Minister offers condolences

56 seconds ago
 Govt to procure 3500,000MT wheat

Govt to procure 3500,000MT wheat

58 seconds ago
 UN Agency Estimates Some 4Mln People Left Ukraine ..

UN Agency Estimates Some 4Mln People Left Ukraine Due to Russia's Military Opera ..

59 seconds ago
 Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif sees foreign hands beh ..

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif sees foreign hands behind opposition parties' move a ..

1 minute ago
 11 held with weapons

11 held with weapons

3 minutes ago
 Carlsberg to leave Russia, one of its main markets ..

Carlsberg to leave Russia, one of its main markets

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>