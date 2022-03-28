China launches smart platform for education public services

A national smart platform was launched Monday to provide a range of education-related public services, according to China's Ministry of Education

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :A national smart platform was launched Monday to provide a range of education-related public services, according to China's Ministry of Education.

The platform, www.smartedu.cn, integrates China's platforms for Primary and middle school education, vocational education and higher education, and the platform for employment services for college graduates.

It will provide users with a wide array of courses and education services.

At the launch ceremony, Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng, pledged to use the launch to establish a digital public service system for education and build an online classroom for teachers and students on the frontline of combating COVID-19.

The platform will also be wielded to deepen the "double reduction" policy to ease the burden of students undergoing compulsory education, Huai said.