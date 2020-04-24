UrduPoint.com
China Launches Special Campaign To Protect Undersea Optical Fiber Cables

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:17 PM

China launches special campaign to protect undersea optical fiber cables

A special law enforcement campaign has recently been kicked off by the China Coast Guard (CCG) to protect submarine optical fiber cables

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A special law enforcement campaign has recently been kicked off by the China Coast Guard (CCG) to protect submarine optical fiber cables.

To strengthen law enforcement in protecting submarine optical fiber cables and ensure international communication, the half-month campaign will focus on key maritime areas and pressing issues, stressing efforts in handling operations that might damage undersea optical fiber cables.

The campaign will also crack down on all kinds of crimes and actions that violate the law.

