UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Launches Two Satellites For IoT Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:35 PM

China launches two satellites for IoT project

China on Tuesday sent two satellites into orbit to test the space-based Internet of Things (IoT) communications technology

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :China on Tuesday sent two satellites into orbit to test the space-based internet of Things (IoT) communications technology.

The satellites, Xingyun-2 01 and 02, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket at 9:16 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. They have successfully entered their planned orbit.

Developed by the Xingyun Satellite Co., the satellites will conduct tests on technologies including space-based IoT communications, inter-satellite laser communications and a low-cost commercial satellite platform.

They will also carry out initial pilot IoT applications, according to the company.

KZ-1A is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket featuring high orbit precision and a short preparation period. The rocket, developed by a company affiliated with Sanjiang Group under the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), is mainly used to launch low-orbit small satellites.

Tuesday's launch was the ninth mission of the KZ-1A carrier rocket.

Related Topics

Internet Technology China Company Beijing From Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, 10,936 in ..

26 seconds ago

NCOC directs to ensure health SOPs implementation; ..

28 seconds ago

Valencia to host Women's EuroBasket 2021 Final Pha ..

30 seconds ago

All resources to be utilized to achieve 100% targe ..

32 seconds ago

At Least 40 People Killed, Injured in Bomb Blast i ..

3 minutes ago

S.Korea's club-linked COVID-19 cluster infections ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.