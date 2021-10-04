UrduPoint.com

China Launches Website To Protect Children From Gaming Addiction

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:20 PM

China Launches Website to Protect Children From Gaming Addiction

The Chinese State Council Information Office has launched a special website where citizens can submit complaints against internet services providers that violate the nationwide campaign rules designed to prevent minors from developing a gaming addictio

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Chinese State Council Information Office has launched a special website where citizens can submit complaints against internet services providers that violate the nationwide campaign rules designed to prevent minors from developing a gaming addiction.

At the end of August, the Chinese information agency announced that starting from September 1 minors will be allowed to access online gaming cites for only three hours a week. In addition, providers will be forbidden from allowing access to online games for users who attempt to register or log in using a fake name.

All this is done in order to "protect the physical and mental health of children."

The new portal's main aim is that users will be able to report website providers who violate the introduced rules.

The front page has three buttons for complaints � one informing that a website provider allows underage users to log in under a fake name, another informing that a website provider allows minor users to stay in the system longer than the time frame established by the authorities, and a third button informing the country's authorities that a provider charges excessive fees for services.

Last week, Chinese media reported, citing the State Council, that a nationwide electronic identification system will be established

it was reported that China plans to introduce a nationwide electronic ID authentication system will be established to oversee children's access and use of online games.

In 2020, China's gaming industry revenues grew by over 20% to 278.7 billion Yuan ($43.2 billion).

Related Topics

Internet China August September 2020 Media From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

China Evacuates 4,400 in Liaoning Due to Floods - ..

China Evacuates 4,400 in Liaoning Due to Floods - Reports

1 second ago
 Chinese mainland reports 26 imported COVID-19 case ..

Chinese mainland reports 26 imported COVID-19 cases, 1 local infection

3 seconds ago
 New Zealand's Auckland to gradually relax COVID-19 ..

New Zealand's Auckland to gradually relax COVID-19 restrictions as Delta cases c ..

2 minutes ago
 Two sanitary workers asphyxiated

Two sanitary workers asphyxiated

2 minutes ago
 Quick Reaction From Kiev to Pandora Papers Not Exp ..

Quick Reaction From Kiev to Pandora Papers Not Expected - Zelenskyy's Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports four new imported COVID-19 cases ..

Hong Kong reports four new imported COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.