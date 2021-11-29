UrduPoint.com

China Leader Promises Africa 1 Bn Covid Vaccine Doses

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:05 PM

China leader promises Africa 1 bn Covid vaccine doses

China's president pledged to offer Africa one billion Covid vaccine doses on Monday, with the continent struggling to acquire enough jabs to immunise against the disease

Diamniadio, Senegal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :China's president pledged to offer Africa one billion Covid vaccine doses on Monday, with the continent struggling to acquire enough jabs to immunise against the disease.

In a speech made via videolink to a China-Africa summit near Senegal's capital Dakar, President Xi Jinping said his country would donate 600 million doses directly.

A further 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites, which are sorely lacking across much of Africa.

Xi's promise comes as part of a forum between China and African states with an emphasis on trade and security, among other issues, held in the city of Diamniadio near Senegal's seaside capital.

Beijing has also donated millions of doses of its home-produced Sinopharm vaccine to poor African countries since the start of the pandemic.

