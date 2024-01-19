China Leads Global Manufacturing Sector For 14 Consecutive Years
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) -- China has remained the world's top manufacturing hub for 14 consecutive years, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said Friday.
The country's large manufacturing enterprises, each of which has an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million Yuan (about 2.8 million U.S.
Dollars), saw their combined value-added output increasing 5 percent year on year in 2023, said Xin Guobin, vice minister of MIIT, at a press conference.
The total value-added industrial output went up 4.6 percent year on year in 2023, up 1 percentage point from that of 2022, Xin said.
By the end of November last year, the number of large industrial enterprises reached 483,000, up 32,000 from that at the end of 2022, he added.
Recent Stories
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
China Focus: Potential site search for high-level radioactive waste5 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang's corn purchases hit record high in 20235 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher5 minutes ago
-
China home to nearly 3.38 mln 5G base stations5 minutes ago
-
US lawmakers avert damaging government shutdown6 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 birds winter in north China nature reserve6 minutes ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer16 minutes ago
-
Biden the 'anti-Trump' - winning strategy or no strategy at all?46 minutes ago
-
Juve playing 'cops and robbers' with Inter as Roma begin De Rossi era2 hours ago
-
'Critical failures' in Texas school massacre response: US Justice Dept2 hours ago
-
Atletico defeat Real Madrid, Barca scrape past third-tier rivals in Copa3 hours ago
-
Former world pole vault champion Barber dead at 29: agent3 hours ago