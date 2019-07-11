UrduPoint.com
China Letting US Down By Not Buying American Agricultural Exports As Promised - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

China Letting US Down by Not Buying American Agricultural Exports as Promised - Trump

China is not fulfilling its obligation to increase purchases of US agricultural exports as the Beijing government had pledged to do, President Donald Trump said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) China is not fulfilling its obligation to increase purchases of US agricultural exports as the Beijing government had pledged to do, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"China is letting US down by not buying agricultural products from our great farmers as they said they would," Trump said in a Twitter message. "Hopefully they will start soon.

"

On Tuesday, Washington announced the decision to exempt 110 imported Chinese goods from 25-percent tariffs placed on certain Chinese goods that went into effect one year ago.

The news comes after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping reached an agreement at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan earlier this month to resume trade talks, with Trump saying that new tariffs he had threatened to impose on $300 billion of Chinese goods would not go forward.

