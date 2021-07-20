UrduPoint.com
China Lifts All Restrictions On Birth Of Third Child - State Council

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

China Lifts All Restrictions on Birth of Third Child - State Council

The Chinese State Council announced on Tuesday that it decided to lift all restrictions on the birth of a third child, including fines

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Chinese State Council announced on Tuesday that it decided to lift all restrictions on the birth of a third child, including fines.

In May, the Chinese Communist Party introduced a plan to allow couples to have three children in a bid to deal with the aging population crisis.

"To remove all restrictive measures ... To cancel the payment of social security funds, to eliminate and cancel relevant penalties," the Chinese State Council said in a statement.

Corresponding amendments will be introduced into China's law on population and planned fertility in order to encourage marriages and childbirth "at the right age."

