UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Lifts Ban On American Poultry - US Trade Representative

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

China Lifts Ban on American Poultry - US Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) China lifted its ban on American poultry products which reopens an export market worth $1 billion, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday

"The United States welcomes China's decision to finally lift its unwarranted ban on US poultry and poultry products," Lighthizer said in a statement.

American farmers, he added, will now be able to export more than $1 billion worth of poultry and poultry products to China each year.

China imposed a ban on all US poultry in January 2015 after an avian influenza outbreak in December 2014. The Office of the US Trade Representative noted that the Chinese ban on US poultry imports persisted even though the United States has been free of the disease since August 2017.

The United States is the world's second largest poultry exporter after Brazil, with global exports of poultry meat and products of $4.3 billion last year. Prior to the ban, US poultry exports to China stood at over $500 million in 2013.

While the ban on US poultry has been lifted, the trade war between the United States and China remain, with the two countries unable to agree on the rolling back of tit-for-tat tariffs that are integral for them to come to a deal.

Related Topics

World Exports China Brazil United States January August December Influenza 2017 2015 Market All Billion Million

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

56 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

Culture and arts are powerful agents of peace: Nou ..

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit concludes, experts call for ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Commander of US Central ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.