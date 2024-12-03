China Lifts Final Bans On Australian Red Meat As Trade Row Nears End
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) China has fully lifted suspensions on Australian red meat, Canberra said Tuesday, dismantling one of the final barriers in a four-year trade war that hammered US$13 billion of exports.
A slew of Australia's most lucrative export commodities were effectively banned from China starting in 2020, as relations between the two nations started to fray.
But China has been gradually unwinding these barriers as Australia steps up efforts to mend ties on the diplomatic front.
Red meat and lobster were the last two commodities subject to some form of barrier or export ban.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that China had paved the way for "full resumption of red meat exports".
Meanwhile, full lobster trade is expected to resume by the end of the year.
"We are close to the point where China's trade impediments -- which impacted Aus$20 billion (US$13 billion) worth of Australian exports -- have all been removed," trade minister Don Farrell said Tuesday.
Over the past two years, Beijing has dropped tariffs on Australian barley and wine, halted an import ban on timber and resumed shipments of coal.
China lifted suspensions on eight Australian slaughterhouses in May this year but kept barriers in place for two facilities.
