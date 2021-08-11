China, Like Russia, Should Take Part in Strategic Stability Dialogue - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) China should participate in consultations on nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"We believe it is important that it's in everyone's interests that nuclear powers talk to one another, that we engage in nonproliferation dialogue directly to discuss reducing nuclear dangers and avoiding miscalculation.

We encourage Beijing to engage with us on practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races and conflict," Price said at a briefing.

"Of course, our Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman recently engaged in a round of Strategic Stability Dialogue with the Russian Federation. And it's important that nuclear powers - China, of course, be among them - be open to professional dialogue and discussion, precisely to reduce the risk of these weapons," the spokesperson said.