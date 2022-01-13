UrduPoint.com

China Likely Adopts Illegal Approach In Diplomatic Row With Vilnius - Lithuanian Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 10:21 PM

China Likely Adopts Illegal Approach in Diplomatic Row With Vilnius - Lithuanian Minister

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has accused China of using coercive methods, which are also probably unlawful, to make Vilnius change its Taiwan policy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has accused China of using coercive methods, which are also probably unlawful, to make Vilnius change its Taiwan policy.

After Lithuania opened a representative office on the island last year, China downgraded diplomatic relations with the country to the level of charge d'affaires and removed it from its customs system.

"The situation where Europe finds itself now was not chosen by us, China choose the instruments and the way to address the issue," Landsbergis said on arrival at an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in France's Brest, adding that Beijing's way is "not only coercive but its very likely illegal.

"

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country with political and economic relations with several other nations. Beijing consistently claims the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.

Related Topics

Europe China France Brest Beijing Vilnius Lithuania From Government

Recent Stories

Iran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike ..

Iran Releases Animated Video Showing Drone Strike on Trump's Residence

3 minutes ago
 Pope hails 'hero' parents who flee conflict with c ..

Pope hails 'hero' parents who flee conflict with children

3 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

3 minutes ago
 Abiy has 'special responsibility' to end Tigray co ..

Abiy has 'special responsibility' to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

3 minutes ago
 EU Top Diplomats to Discuss Relations With Russia, ..

EU Top Diplomats to Discuss Relations With Russia, Ukraine at Talks in Brest - L ..

9 minutes ago
 Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public tr ..

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.