China Likely Adopts Illegal Approach in Diplomatic Row With Vilnius - Lithuanian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has accused China of using coercive methods, which are also probably unlawful, to make Vilnius change its Taiwan policy.

After Lithuania opened a representative office on the island last year, China downgraded diplomatic relations with the country to the level of charge d'affaires and removed it from its customs system.

"The situation where Europe finds itself now was not chosen by us, China choose the instruments and the way to address the issue," Landsbergis said on arrival at an informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers in France's Brest, adding that Beijing's way is "not only coercive but its very likely illegal.

"

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country with political and economic relations with several other nations. Beijing consistently claims the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.