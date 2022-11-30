China Likely to Have 1,500 Nukes by 2035 - Pentagon

The Pentagon projects that China will likely field 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, the US Defense Department said in a report to Congress on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The Pentagon projects that China will likely field 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, the US Defense Department said in a report to Congress on Tuesday.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army) plans to 'basically complete modernization' of its national defense and armed forces by 2035.

If China continues the pace of its nuclear expansion, it will likely field a stockpile of about 1,500 warheads by that time," the Pentagon said in the report.