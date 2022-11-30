UrduPoint.com

China Likely To Have 1,500 Nukes By 2035 - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 12:46 AM

China Likely to Have 1,500 Nukes by 2035 - Pentagon

The Pentagon projects that China will likely field 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, the US Defense Department said in a report to Congress on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The Pentagon projects that China will likely field 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, the US Defense Department said in a report to Congress on Tuesday.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army) plans to 'basically complete modernization' of its national defense and armed forces by 2035.

If China continues the pace of its nuclear expansion, it will likely field a stockpile of about 1,500 warheads by that time," the Pentagon said in the report.

Related Topics

Army China Nuclear Pentagon Congress Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

China Could Conduct Range of Campaigns Against Tai ..

China Could Conduct Range of Campaigns Against Taiwan, Including Invasion- Penta ..

3 minutes ago
 McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Un ..

McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Under Musk, Calls to 'Stop Picki ..

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan undemocratic approach must be stopped: ..

Imran Khan undemocratic approach must be stopped: Syed Fahd Husain

3 minutes ago
 UN, OSCE Are Inclusive Organizations Without Mecha ..

UN, OSCE Are Inclusive Organizations Without Mechanism to Exclude Russia - US Of ..

3 minutes ago
 French Prime Minister Urges People to Wear Masks A ..

French Prime Minister Urges People to Wear Masks Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections

8 minutes ago
 EU approves grant of 12.6 mln Euros for rehabilita ..

EU approves grant of 12.6 mln Euros for rehabilitation of schools: EU Ambassador ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.