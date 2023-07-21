Open Menu

China-Linked Hackers Accessed Email Account Of US Ambassador Burns - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 01:10 AM

China-Linked Hackers Accessed Email Account of US Ambassador Burns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Chinese-linked hackers allegedly accessed the email account of US Ambassador in Beijing Nicholas Burns, compromising hundreds of thousands of government emails, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The report said US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink was also allegedly hacked in the cyber attack.

The alleged spying campaign that resulted in the hacking of Burns' email account was disclosed last week.

