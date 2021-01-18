UrduPoint.com
China Locks Down Another Three Million After Travelling Salesman Spreads Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:23 PM

Nearly three million people were put under lockdown in China Monday after a surge in coronavirus cases linked to a travelling salesman in the country's northeast

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Nearly three million people were put under lockdown in China Monday after a surge in coronavirus cases linked to a travelling salesman in the country's northeast.

While China has largely brought the virus under control, a sharp rise in cases in the past few weeks has prompted fresh lockdowns, travel restrictions and multiple rounds of mass testing.

Monday saw three million residents of two cities in northeastern Jilin province placed under new measures, as China reported 109 new infections.

More than 19 million people across China's northeast are now barred from leaving their homes, and in some cases can only apply for permission to go grocery shopping once every three days.

Authorities have traced over a hundred infections in Jilin province to an asymptomatic travelling salesman from neighbouring Heilongjiang, where authorities last week declared a state of emergency.

The salesman had travelled to two different cities, now locked-down, and given healthcare workshops to middle-aged and elderly residents, according to local officials.

An investigation has been launched into the health care centres that hosted the workshops to determine whether their operations constitute illegal business activities.

Health care workshops which sometimes market products claiming to boost "longevity" have been accused of preying on vulnerable groups in China, particularly the elderly.

