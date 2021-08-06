China Locks Down City of Zhengzhou Amid Surging COVID-19 Outbreak

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The city of Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province has been placed under complete lockdown, the local government said on Friday.

All the residential neighborhoods in Zhengzhou will be under strict lockdown and local residents would only be allowed to go out with a green health code and have to subject to routine temperature checks, the local government's COVID-19 containment command center said in a directive.

According to the directive, for residents living in neighborhoods designed as "mid-high-risk areas," one person from each household would be allowed to go out to buy life necessities once per day.

Zhengzhou identified its first local COVID-19 case in the city's No.

6 People's Hospital last week.

As of Thursday, the city has recorded 112 new COVID-19 infections in the latest outbreak.

Chinese public health officials said on Thursday that the new outbreak in the city was triggered by an infected patient who contracted the Delta variant of the new coronavirus before returning from overseas and was being treated at the No.6 People's Hospital.

Zhengzhou's latest COVID-19 outbreak dealt new blows to local residents who faced devastating floods in mid-July, when heavy floods caused by torrential rainfalls killed 292 locals and left 47 others missing.

