China Locks Down More Cities, Restricting 56 Million People

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

Wuhan, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Some 56 million people are now affected by transport bans around the epicentre of China's virus outbreak as five more cities announced travel restrictions on Saturday to contain the disease.

The rules include closing public transport links and access to highways in the cities, local authorities said.

A total of 18 cities now have some sort of travel restrictions in central Hubei province.

