China lodges complaint over attacks on shops in PNG: embassy

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Beijing said on Thursday it had lodged "solemn representations" with Papua New Guinea after several Chinese businesses were attacked during riots.

"The Chinese Embassy in Papua New Guinea has lodged solemn representations with the Papua New Guinea side over the attacks on the Chinese shops," a statement on WeChat said, adding that an unspecified number of Chinese citizens were injured.

At least 15 people were killed in the violence across Papua New Guinea's two largest cities, police said on Thursday.

"There was beating, smashing, looting and burning, and some commercial facilities including many Chinese shops were robbed," the embassy statement said of the rioting in the capital Port Moresby.

Beijing said it called on Papua New Guinea to take steps to guarantee the safety of Chinese citizens and businesses, and "severely punish the perpetrators".

"The Chinese Embassy in Papua New Guinea once again reminds Chinese citizens and institutions in Papua New Guinea to pay close attention to the local security situation, strengthen security precautions, refrain from going out unless necessary, stay away from crowds and ensure personal safety," the embassy statement said.