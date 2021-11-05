China Lodges Protest to US Over Exaggerating 'Chinese Threat' - Defense Ministry

Beijing has lodged a protest to Washington over exaggerating "Chinese threat" and unfounded criticism of boosting nuclear power, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Beijing has lodged a protest to Washington over exaggerating "Chinese threat" and unfounded criticism of boosting nuclear power, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Defense issued a report on China's military development and claimed that Beijing has expanded its nuclear force at a high pace.

"(The report) ignores facts and is full of prejudices, it disputes China's national defense policy and military strategy, fabricates the so-called 'Chinese military threat' and unreasonably criticizes China for its nuclear buildup," Wu said in a statement published by the ministry.

The spokesman added that China expressed strong protest to the US.