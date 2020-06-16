China Lodges Protest With India, Accuses Military of Crossing Disputed Border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China has lodged protest with India and made representations accusing the Indian military of crossing the border at the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh area, located in the disputed Kashmir region, and provoking clashes by attacking Chinese forces, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

The Indian army said in a statement earlier in the day that one officer and two soldiers from India were killed during clashes on the border with China in the Ladakh region and the two countries' senior military officials were holding talks to diffuse the situation.

"China lodged a protest and made representations with the Indian side. We again officially urge India to follow our consensus," Zhao said at a briefing.

The spokesman, however, did not confirm the information about casualties as a result of the clash.

He recalled that a meeting of the two countries' high-ranking military officials took place on June 6, during which an important consensus was reached on peacefully resolving the situation on the border, but "on June 15, Indian servicemen seriously violated our agreements and crossed the border twice for conducting illegal actions.

Numerous border conflicts have taken place over the decades because the two countries do not have a marked border, but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations.

The most recent scuffles between Indian and Chinese border guards took place in May in the vicinity of Pangong Lake, located in the Ladakh region, prompting both sides to increase their military presence.

On June 6, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps, met with Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region, to discuss the situation. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, the sides agreed to settle the matters at the border by peaceful means and continue military and diplomatic contacts.