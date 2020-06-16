UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Lodges Protest With India, Accuses Military Of Crossing Disputed Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:22 PM

China Lodges Protest With India, Accuses Military of Crossing Disputed Border

China has lodged protest with India and made representations accusing the Indian military of crossing the border at the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh area, located in the disputed Kashmir region, and provoking clashes by attacking Chinese forces, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) China has lodged protest with India and made representations accusing the Indian military of crossing the border at the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh area, located in the disputed Kashmir region, and provoking clashes by attacking Chinese forces, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

The Indian army said in a statement earlier in the day that one officer and two soldiers from India were killed during clashes on the border with China in the Ladakh region and the two countries' senior military officials were holding talks to diffuse the situation.

"China lodged a protest and made representations with the Indian side. We again officially urge India to follow our consensus," Zhao said at a briefing.

The spokesman, however, did not confirm the information about casualties as a result of the clash.

He recalled that a meeting of the two countries' high-ranking military officials took place on June 6, during which an important consensus was reached on peacefully resolving the situation on the border, but "on June 15, Indian servicemen seriously violated our agreements and crossed the border twice for conducting illegal actions.

"

Numerous border conflicts have taken place over the decades because the two countries do not have a marked border, but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations.

The most recent scuffles between Indian and Chinese border guards took place in May in the vicinity of Pangong Lake, located in the Ladakh region, prompting both sides to increase their military presence.

On June 6, Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the commander of the Indian army's 14th corps, met with Maj. Gen. Lin Liu of China's People's Liberation Army group in the South Xinjiang Military Region, to discuss the situation. According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, the sides agreed to settle the matters at the border by peaceful means and continue military and diplomatic contacts.

Related Topics

India Protest Army China May June Border From

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

10 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

18 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

26 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

41 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

41 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.