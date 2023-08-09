Open Menu

China Lodges Protest With Japan Over Former Prime Minister's Remarks - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

China Lodges Protest With Japan Over Former Prime Minister's Remarks - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) China has lodged a protest with Japan over comments made by former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso on Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an international forum in Taipei on Tuesday, Aso, who is also the vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, called on Japan, the United States and Taiwan to have "a readiness to fight." According to the politician, Japan, the US, Taiwan and other friendly countries should be ready to deploy strong deterrence measures that could be used in an adversarial situation.

"Despite China's strong opposition, certain Japanese politician visited China's Taiwan region and made irresponsible remarks that sought to hype up cross-Strait tensions, stoke antagonism and confrontation, and blatantly interfere in China's internal affairs. This seriously violates the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and tramples on the basic norms governing international relations.

China has made serious demarches to Japan and strongly condemns this," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has refrained from responding to the incident.

"We (as a government) would like to refrain from comments regarding activities of parliament members and political parties," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

At the same time, the official stressed the importance of safety and stability in the Taiwan Strait, not only for Japan but for the entire global community.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan � a territory with its own democratically elected government � maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations. Beijing consistently claims the island nation as its own, being the only legitimate political representative of the Chinese people everywhere.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest China Parliament Beijing Taipei Same Stoke Japan United States From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

14 minutes ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

32 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

46 minutes ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

2 hours ago
 Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

3 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

4 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World