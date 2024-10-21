Open Menu

China Lodges Protest With Myanmar Over Consulate Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

China lodges protest with Myanmar over consulate attack

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) China said Monday it had lodged a protest with Myanmar authorities after Beijing's consulate in the city of Mandalay was attacked last week with an explosive device.

Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian confirmed the blast Monday, adding "China expresses its deep shock at the attack and sternly condemns it".

"China has made stern representations to the Myanmar side," Lin said.

