China Lodges Protest With Myanmar Over Consulate Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) China said Monday it had lodged a protest with Myanmar authorities after Beijing's consulate in the city of Mandalay was attacked last week with an explosive device.
Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian confirmed the blast Monday, adding "China expresses its deep shock at the attack and sternly condemns it".
"China has made stern representations to the Myanmar side," Lin said.
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Celtics seek repeat, Lebron and son unite as NBA season opens30 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Cuba amid huge power outage2 hours ago
-
UN says Israel targeting UN peacekeepers' positions in Lebanon, as Gaza nightmare escalates3 hours ago
-
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Cuba amid huge power outage3 hours ago
-
Unbeaten Chiefs march past 49ers, Lions hand Vikings first loss4 hours ago
-
King Charles says signs of climate change in Australia 'unmistakable'4 hours ago
-
King Charles to spotlight conflict, climate in Australian capital5 hours ago
-
11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident5 hours ago
-
UN biodiversity summit opens with call for 'significant' funding5 hours ago
-
Storm Oscar hits eastern Cuba as island grapples with blackout5 hours ago
-
Japan PM facing lukewarm approval ahead of election5 hours ago
-
Shallow 5.8-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia island: USGS6 hours ago