China Lodges Protest With US Over Harpoon Systems Sale To Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:49 PM

China resolutely opposes the US planning to provide Taiwan with weapons and will implement necessary retaliatory measures to protect its sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) China resolutely opposes the US planning to provide Taiwan with weapons and will implement necessary retaliatory measures to protect its sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"The U.S. arms sales to the Taiwan region severely violate the one-China principle and the provisions of three China-U.S. joint communiqués... This is an interference in China's internal affairs, it undermines the state's sovereignty and security interests and gives a false signal to Taiwan's separatist forces. These actions harm Chinese-American relations, as well the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Wang said at a briefing.

On Monday, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said that the US would sell to Taiwan up to 100 Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $2.37 billion. The US State Department authorized the deal on Tuesday.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait escalated in recent months after the Trump administration stepped up its engagement with the local authorities in Taiwan. Beijing has always called Taiwan "an inseparable part of its territory", and asked other countries to adhere to the "One China" policy and not to interfere in the region's affairs.

