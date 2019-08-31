UrduPoint.com
China Lodges Protest With US Over Senators' Comments On Situation In Hong Kong

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 03:08 PM

China lodged protest with Washington on Saturday over statements made by two US senators concerning its handling of the protests in its semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Hong Kong office said.

On Friday, Hong Kong police arrested several activists, some of whom were later released on bail. Following the arrests, two US senators, Chuck Schumer and Jim McGovern, slammed China for its actions and called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to release all of the protesters.

"The remarks have distorted the truth, condoned the offenders, flagrantly interfered with Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs .

.. We deplore and firmly oppose such comments," the office's spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that China was "rock-firm" in upholding national sovereignty, security and the stability of Hong Kong.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially started in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement against Beijing's control over the city's internal affairs.

Recently, the level of violence during the protests has gone up with both sides employing more aggressive tactics.

