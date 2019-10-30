China Lodges Representations to Australia Amid Statements on Human Rights in Xinjiang

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Beijing has lodged stern representations to the Australian side amid inappropriate statements by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne concerning the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and its human rights record, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Australian foreign minister previously said in a speech in Sydney that Canberra would not be silenced about human rights violations in the Xinjiang province in China and would hold Beijing accountable for the issue.

"We have lodged stern representations to the Australian side and pointed out the inappropriate nature of her conduct," Geng said.

He added that Payne also made an issue of Xinjiang in total disregard of facts to serve political purposes, and such ill-advised remarks would not help to improve or grow the relations with China.

At the same time, Geng pointed out positive moments in the minister's speech.

"We note that the Australian Foreign Minister spoke positively about China's development and China-Australia relations and expressed readiness to develop comprehensive strategic partnership with China and to properly manage differences. We appreciate that," Geng stated.

In late August 2018, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that large numbers of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities were held in political "re-education camps" in Xinjiang and often for long periods, without being charged or tried, under the pretext of countering terrorism and religious extremism. Commenting on the issue, the Chinese foreign ministry stressed the lack of evidence and information discrepancy with reality.

According to the Chinese authorities, they established vocational education and training centers for people to learn the language and law, and gain some professional skills. They also help strengthen the resistance to extremism and terrorism.