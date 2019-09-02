UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Lodges Tariffs Case Against US At WTO - Commerce Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:34 PM

China Lodges Tariffs Case Against US at WTO - Commerce Ministry

China has launched a case against the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO) as Washington's additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports took effect on September 1, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) China has launched a case against the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO) as Washington's additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports took effect on September 1, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday.

"The increased US tariffs of 15 percent on $300 billion worth of Chinese exports have officially entered into effect. China has launched a case under the WTO dispute settlement mechanism," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the new tariffs were imposed in violation of the agreements that the leaders of the United States and China reached in Osaka in June.

"China will decisively protect its legitimate interests in line with the WTO principles and defend the mechanism of multilateral trade and international trade order," the statement read.

The ministry expressed yet another protest and utter discontent with Washington's decision to increase tariffs.

Under WTO rules, if the two parties fail to settle the dispute within 60 days through consultations, the WTO will establish a panel to adjudicate on the dispute.

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since summer 2018, when Washington hiked duties on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of reciprocal tariffs.

In June, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the margins of G20 summit in Osaka to discuss their trade discord and confirmed readiness to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. On August 1, however, Trump announced his decision to introduce a 10-percent tariff on Chinese imports, blaming Beijing for not keeping the promise to buy more US agricultural products.

Related Topics

Protest World Exports China Washington Trump Beijing Osaka Buy United States June August September 2018 Commerce Agreement Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

21 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With New ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.