UrduPoint.com

China Looking Into US Proposal To Hold Bilateral Meeting At G20 - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 02:50 PM

China Looking Into US Proposal to Hold Bilateral Meeting at G20 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) China is taking into consideration the US proposal to organize a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on the margins of the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

"China is putting great emphasis on the US proposal to hold a bilateral meeting of the heads of state in Bali. The issue is being discussed at the moment," Zhao said at a press briefing.

He noted that China consistently approaches China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation.

However the spokesperson did not confirm that the meeting will occur.

"Now I don't have the relevant information, check for updates," Zhao said, answering a question about whether Xi would attend the G20 summit.

On November 1, the US national security spokesperson, John Kirby, stated that the US and China were working to organize a meeting between the two leaders.

The G20 summit will take place on November 15-16 in Bali.

Related Topics

China Indonesia November Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

2 minutes ago
 Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Faw ..

Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad dismissed

16 minutes ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S press ..

Nawaz, Shehbaz agree to not bow before PTI'S pressure for early elections

32 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India score 168 against England in 2nd Semi-final

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England

3 hours ago
 FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to ..

FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.