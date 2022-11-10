China Looking Into US Proposal to Hold Bilateral Meeting at G20 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) China is taking into consideration the US proposal to organize a bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on the margins of the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, the spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said on Thursday.

"China is putting great emphasis on the US proposal to hold a bilateral meeting of the heads of state in Bali. The issue is being discussed at the moment," Zhao said at a press briefing.

He noted that China consistently approaches China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation.

However the spokesperson did not confirm that the meeting will occur.

"Now I don't have the relevant information, check for updates," Zhao said, answering a question about whether Xi would attend the G20 summit.

On November 1, the US national security spokesperson, John Kirby, stated that the US and China were working to organize a meeting between the two leaders.

The G20 summit will take place on November 15-16 in Bali.