Open Menu

China Loses To Japan In Asiad Women's Football Semis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:28 PM

China loses to Japan in Asiad women's football semis

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- China scored two goals in the second half but their efforts came up short as they lost to Japan 4-3 in the semifinals of the women's football tournament at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.

In Japan's roster, the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinalists haven't called up the majority of their World Cup players in Hangzhou, featuring a total of 14 youngsters who were born after the year of 2000.

Japan had tried a total of four shots in the first half, but they surprisingly converted them all into goals.

The young Japanese side broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, when Yamamoto Yuzuki dribbled into the penalty area from right flank and assisted Nakashima Yoshino to score the opening goal.

China, who fielded a full-strength lineup, got a quick equalizer eight minutes later as Zhang Linyan hit the post in a corner kick, before Wang Linlin's follow-up header cruised over the Japanese goalkeeper into the top corner.

The away team controled the last 15 minutes of first half and scored three goals by Tanikawa Momoko, Chiba Remina, and Koga Toko in the 31st, 35th and 43rd minutes apiece.

Related Topics

Football World China Young Hangzhou Japan Women Post All From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

6 seconds ago
 ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

19 seconds ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

29 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

15 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

1 hour ago
The army chief's monitoring of all operations incl ..

The army chief's monitoring of all operations including smuggling, dollar hoardi ..

1 hour ago
 ADM wins British Safety Council Award in Internati ..

ADM wins British Safety Council Award in International Safety Award

2 hours ago
 SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new ..

SAPAG VALVES expands Middle East presence with new Dubai office

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccin ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches flu vaccination campaign under the theme ..

2 hours ago
 NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approach ..

NEA, ENEC to explore innovative financing approaches at COP28 through Net Zero N ..

2 hours ago
 French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelera ..

French companies at ADIPEC join forces to accelerate additive manufacturing for ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World