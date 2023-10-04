(@FahadShabbir)

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- China scored two goals in the second half but their efforts came up short as they lost to Japan 4-3 in the semifinals of the women's football tournament at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.

In Japan's roster, the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinalists haven't called up the majority of their World Cup players in Hangzhou, featuring a total of 14 youngsters who were born after the year of 2000.

Japan had tried a total of four shots in the first half, but they surprisingly converted them all into goals.

The young Japanese side broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, when Yamamoto Yuzuki dribbled into the penalty area from right flank and assisted Nakashima Yoshino to score the opening goal.

China, who fielded a full-strength lineup, got a quick equalizer eight minutes later as Zhang Linyan hit the post in a corner kick, before Wang Linlin's follow-up header cruised over the Japanese goalkeeper into the top corner.

The away team controled the last 15 minutes of first half and scored three goals by Tanikawa Momoko, Chiba Remina, and Koga Toko in the 31st, 35th and 43rd minutes apiece.