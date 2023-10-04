Open Menu

China Loses To S. Korea In Women's Handball Semis At Hangzhou Asiad

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 05:51 PM

China loses to S. Korea in women's handball semis at Hangzhou Asiad

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- China fell short of reaching the women's handball final at the Hangzhou Asian Games following a 30-23 defeat to defending champion South Korea here on Wednesday.

South Korea seized the initiative and led with a four-point advantage through fast breaks. However, a resilient Chinese team managed to pull back, narrowing the gap to one point at halftime.

Yet, China faltered in the second half, going nearly 10 minutes without scoring en route to the loss.

Jin Mengqing of China tied with Ryu Eun-hee of South Korea for the game-high seven goals, closely followed by Lee Mi-gyeong with six.

Zheng Yongli, the head coach of China, explained at the post-game press briefing that "We performed well in the first half but failed to deliver in the second half as the players began to burn out. The lack of international experience among our players contributed to the loss."

