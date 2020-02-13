China has agreed to ease its internet restrictions for students who are currently banned from traveling to Australia amid the coronavirus epidemic to allow them access to course materials online, Phil Honeywood, the head of the International Education Association of Australia, told The Guardian Australia newspaper on Thursday

"There have been challenges over many years with online learning in China but the Chinese government has acknowledged that a more effectual arrangement is appropriate because of the isolation," Honeywood said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, there are currently over 100,000 Chinese students who hold relevant visas but are unable to go to Australia to start their studies due to the travel ban imposed by the Australian government.

On Wednesday, Australia's Global Reputation Taskforce held an emergency meeting to discuss means for ensuring online courses to allow the isolated students to continue their education.

"We've been able to make good progress on online learning options into China.

There have been really worthwhile negotiations with the Chinese embassy. A number of platforms have been agreed to ... deliver online courses to students who are offshore still," Honeywood said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Honeywood added that despite the progress in lifting restrictions for students, not all courses will be available online.

Earlier on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the authorities had extended the existing 14-day ban on entry for foreign citizens who recently traveled to mainland China, which was introduced on February 1, for another week to counter the risk of coronavirus spreading in the country.

The new strain of coronavirus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected some 60,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,350 people.