UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Lowers Flood Emergency Response Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:18 PM

China lowers flood emergency response level

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Monday lowered the emergency response for flood control from Level II to Level III, the second-lowest level

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020) :China's Ministry of Water Resources on Monday lowered the emergency response for flood control from Level II to Level III, the second-lowest level.

The water level at the Cuntan section of the upper reaches of the Yangtze River had retreated below the warning level, while the inflow into the Three Gorges Reservoir had decreased to less than 35,000 cubic meters per second, the ministry said.

It urged local authorities to continue monitoring and forecasting rainfalls and patrolling levees to ensure safety.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe.

Related Topics

Flood Water From

Recent Stories

AC defers Khursheed Shah's indictment

2 minutes ago

Belarus Must Decide for Itself If Third-Party Help ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Rises by 763 Am ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccine won't end coronavirus pandemic right away: ..

6 minutes ago

Trial of Sudan's Bashir for 1989 coup adjourned to ..

6 minutes ago

Minsk Working With Russian Banks on Refinancing Na ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.