China lowers flood emergency response level

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020) :China's Ministry of Water Resources on Monday lowered the emergency response for flood control from Level II to Level III, the second-lowest level.

The water level at the Cuntan section of the upper reaches of the Yangtze River had retreated below the warning level, while the inflow into the Three Gorges Reservoir had decreased to less than 35,000 cubic meters per second, the ministry said.

It urged local authorities to continue monitoring and forecasting rainfalls and patrolling levees to ensure safety.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level I being the most severe.