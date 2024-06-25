China Lunar Probe Returns To Earth With Samples
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A Chinese probe carrying samples from the far side of the Moon returned to Earth on Tuesday, capping a technically complex 53-day mission heralded as a world first.
The landing module of the Chang'e-6 spacecraft touched down at a predetermined site in Inner Mongolia at 2:07 pm (0607 GMT), the China National Space Administration said, hailing the mission a "complete success".
It comes bearing soil and rocks from the side of the Moon facing away from Earth, a poorly understood region that scientists say holds great research promise because its rugged features are less smoothed over by ancient lava flows than the near side.
That means the materials harvested there may help us to better understand how the Moon formed and how it has evolved over time.
China's space agency said the probe was "functioning normally, signalling that the Chang'e-6 lunar exploration mission was a complete success".
President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory message that the "outstanding contributions" of the mission command "will be remembered forever by the motherland and the people", state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Chang'e-6 blasted off from a space centre on the island province of Hainan on May 3 and descended into the Moon's immense South Pole-Aitken Basin almost exactly a month later.
It used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples, snapped some shots of the pockmarked surface and planted a Chinese flag made from basalt in the grey soil.
On June 4, the probe made the first ever successful launch from the far side in what Xinhua called "an unprecedented feat in human lunar exploration history".
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
More Stories From World
-
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is 'free' after US plea deal50 minutes ago
-
World not ready for climate change-fuelled wildfires: experts1 hour ago
-
Ghana's cocoa farmers turn to smuggling as currency falls1 hour ago
-
Russia says destroyed 30 Ukrainian drones1 hour ago
-
'Julian Assange is free', has left Britain: WikiLeaks1 hour ago
-
Flight carrying Assange to stop in Bangkok to refuel: Thai official1 hour ago
-
Assange's parents hail ending to long 'ordeal'1 hour ago
-
Assange's mother says 'ordeal' ending: statement to Australian media2 hours ago
-
WikiLeaks says Julian Assange is 'free,' has left UK2 hours ago
-
Afghan Masomah 'proud' to be a voice for refugees at Olympics2 hours ago
-
Israel bombs Gaza as US warns against wider war2 hours ago
-
EU kicks off membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova2 hours ago