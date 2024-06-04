China Lunar Probe Takes Off From Moon Carrying Samples: State Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The ascender module of a Chinese lunar probe successfully took off from the far side of the Moon on Tuesday bearing samples, state media reported.
"The ascender of China's Chang'e-6 probe lifted off from lunar surface on Tuesday morning, carrying samples collected from the moon's far side, an unprecedented feat in human lunar exploration history," Xinhua said, citing the China National Space Administration (CNSA).
The Chang'e-6 touched down on Sunday in the Moon's immense South Pole-Aitken Basin, one of the largest known impact craters in the solar system, according to the CNSA.
The probe's technically complex 53-day mission began on May 3.
The Chang'e-6 features two methods of sample collection: a drill to collect material under the surface and a robotic arm to grab specimens above the surface.
After successfully gathering its samples, "a Chinese national flag carried by the lander was unfurled for the first time on the far side of the moon", Xinhua said.
Scientists say the Moon's dark side -- so-called because it is invisible from Earth, not because it never catches the sun's rays -- holds great promise for research because its craters are less covered by ancient lava flows than the near side.
Material collected from the far side may better shed light on how the Moon formed in the first place.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
3 suspects arrests by Attock police
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final
More Stories From World
-
Stricken Djokovic stages French Open escape act, Medvedev out10 minutes ago
-
'High likelihood' of more landslides at Papua New Guinea disaster site30 minutes ago
-
France, England lead the contenders as Germany hosts Euro 202431 minutes ago
-
12 dead in South African flooding41 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower41 minutes ago
-
Stricken Djokovic stages French Open escape act, Medvedev out1 hour ago
-
Climate change made historic Brazil floods twice as likely: scientists7 hours ago
-
Mbappe fulfils destiny with Real Madrid move8 hours ago
-
Nigel Farage: eighth time lucky for Brexit figurehead?8 hours ago
-
Brexit champion Farage announces UK election candidacy8 hours ago
-
Djokovic into French Open quarter-finals after five-set thriller8 hours ago
-
'Manterrupting': French PM under fire over surprise debate appearance8 hours ago