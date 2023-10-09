Open Menu

China-made Robotic Vehicle Explores Underside Of Arctic Ice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:30 AM

China-made robotic vehicle explores underside of Arctic ice

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developed by a Chinese university team has obtained abundant data during the country's latest Arctic expedition, revealing various features beneath the North Pole.

The red, fish-shaped robot called "XH1000" was made by researchers from Harbin Engineering University. During the 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition, which concluded in late September, it completed under-ice environment detection operations near the Chukchi Sea and relayed a torrent of data, including ocean water temperature, salinity and pH levels.

Equipped with domestically developed detection sonars, the polar-observing AUV explored an area of 7,000 square meters beneath the Arctic ice.

Operation team leader Zhu Zhongben, who is an associate professor at the university, said the information gathered will help scientists improve their understanding of the changing process of sea-ice and ocean currents in this region, providing data support for effectively coping with the impact of global climate change on China.

According to Zhu, the expedition has verified several technologies, including underwater navigation at high latitudes in the polar region, and generated valuable experience for robotic submersible to work in the high-risk polar areas and extreme harsh environments.

Chinese scientists set off for the 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition on July 12 aboard the polar icebreaker Xuelong 2. They traveled 15,000 nautical miles before returning to Shanghai on Sept. 27. Xuelong 2 reached the North Pole on Sept. 5, filling the gap in the country's scientific research on the polar region, the university noted.

Related Topics

Water China Vehicle Robot Harbin Shanghai July September From

Recent Stories

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

35 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

10 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

11 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

12 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

13 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

14 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievem ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievement at 19th Asian Games

14 hours ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witn ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witnesses impressive visitor turno ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World