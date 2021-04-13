China maintains 27 airports with passenger throughput over 10 mln in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :China's 27 civil transport airports registered an annual passenger throughput of more than 10 million each in 2020, down from 39 in 2019, according to a statistical bulletin released by civil aviation authorities.

These mega airports contributed more than 70 percent of the country's air passenger transport volume in 2020, said the 2020 civil airport production statistical bulletin released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Among the total, mega airports in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou served 18.2 percent of China's total air passenger throughput in 2020.

China has been enhancing its civil aviation infrastructure sector. As of the end of 2020, China's total number of certified civil transport airports reached 241.