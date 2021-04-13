UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Maintains 27 Airports With Passenger Throughput Over 10 Mln In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:53 PM

China maintains 27 airports with passenger throughput over 10 mln in 2020

China's 27 civil transport airports registered an annual passenger throughput of more than 10 million each in 2020, down from 39 in 2019, according to a statistical bulletin released by civil aviation authorities

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :China's 27 civil transport airports registered an annual passenger throughput of more than 10 million each in 2020, down from 39 in 2019, according to a statistical bulletin released by civil aviation authorities.

These mega airports contributed more than 70 percent of the country's air passenger transport volume in 2020, said the 2020 civil airport production statistical bulletin released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Among the total, mega airports in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou served 18.2 percent of China's total air passenger throughput in 2020.

China has been enhancing its civil aviation infrastructure sector. As of the end of 2020, China's total number of certified civil transport airports reached 241.

Related Topics

China Guangzhou Beijing Shanghai 2019 2020 From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Che ..

15 minutes ago

First group of COVID-19 patients cured in Chinese ..

3 minutes ago

India approves Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif: Israel made 'very bad gamble' at nuc ..

3 minutes ago

Muslims start Ramadan under the shadow of the coro ..

3 minutes ago

Russia condemns EU sanctions on Iran amid nuclear ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.