China Maintains Contact With Every Party To Ukraine Conflict - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday that Beijing maintains contacts with all parties to the Ukraine conflict in view of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's intention to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Friday, Zelenskyy expressed the intention to hold a meeting with Xi.

"China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear.

It is based on the promotion of peace talks and the promotion of a political solution to the crisis. We are in constant contact with relevant parties, including Ukraine," Mao told a briefing.

On Friday, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

