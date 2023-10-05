Open Menu

China Maintains Yellow Alert For Typhoon Koinu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) China's national observatory on Wednesday maintained the yellow alert for Typhoon Koinu, the 14th typhoon of this year.

In a forecast early Thursday, the National Meteorological Center said that Typhoon Koinu had weakened in intensity from a super typhoon to a severe typhoon as of Tuesday night, while adding that gales and rainstorms are expected to hit the country's southeastern regions.

The typhoon, observed at 22.0 degrees north latitude and 124.0 degrees east longitude at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, is expected to travel northwestward at a speed of 10 to 15 km per hour and gradually move closer to the southern coastal areas of China's Taiwan Island, the center said.

Due to the typhoon's impact, the central and eastern parts of Taiwan are expected to see heavy rainstorms from Wednesday morning until Thursday morning, it said.

