UrduPoint.com

China Makes Progress In Consolidating Poverty Alleviation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 04:02 PM

China makes progress in consolidating poverty alleviation

China's poverty alleviation achievements in 2021 have been consolidated and expanded amid efforts to prevent a mass return to poverty, an official said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :China's poverty alleviation achievements in 2021 have been consolidated and expanded amid efforts to prevent a mass return to poverty, an official said Wednesday.

A dynamic monitoring and support mechanism to prevent the once poor population from falling back into poverty was established, and nearly 70 percent of those monitored are risk-free, Liu Huanxin, head of the National Rural Revitalization Administration, told a press conference.

Last year, the central government allocated 156.1 billion Yuan (24.66 billion U.S. Dollars) in subsidies to promote rural vitalization. It is an increase of 10 billion yuan over the previous year. Of this amount, over 50 percent went to industrial development, Liu said.

A total of 31.45 million people came out of poverty and found work in 2021, an increase of 1.26 million, or 4.2 percent, over the previous year.

The per capita net income of those lifted out of poverty reached 12,550 yuan, an increase of 1,810 yuan, or 16.

9 percent, from 2020.

The country rolled out 33 policies to effectively link poverty alleviation with rural vitalization by deepening cooperation between the eastern and western regions. It provided targeted assistance and follow-up support for poverty alleviation relocation, said Liu.

In the future, more efforts will be made to increase the incomes of people lifted out of poverty, said Liu. He stressed continued work to increase follow-up support for industrial employment, infrastructure, and public services in relocation settlements.

China unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2022 Tuesday, outlining vital tasks to comprehensively push forward rural vitalization.

"We must hold the bottom lines of guaranteeing China's grain security and ensuring no large-scale return to poverty," the document noted.

Related Topics

Poor China 2020 From Government Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable ..

Vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable for Sale in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up i ..

Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up in Your Smart Arsenal

18 minutes ago
 Ijaz Ahmed Shah condoles demise of Rehman Malik

Ijaz Ahmed Shah condoles demise of Rehman Malik

26 seconds ago
 USAID equipments KPRA for digitization of records

USAID equipments KPRA for digitization of records

27 seconds ago
 National Security Council of Ukraine Decides to De ..

National Security Council of Ukraine Decides to Declare Emergency State Across C ..

29 seconds ago
 Laos confirms 1st community case of Omicron varian ..

Laos confirms 1st community case of Omicron variant

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>