China Makes Progress In Developing New Drugs

Mon 05th August 2019 | 01:19 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A total of 139 new medicines developed by Chinese researchers have been certificated thanks to a major national science and technology project, officials said at a press conference Wednesday.

Among the list, 44 are Class I new drugs, which have never been marketed in China or overseas, said Liu Dengfeng, deputy director of the project's implementation and management office.

China's pharmaceutical industry has accelerated the process of industrialization. As of the end of 2018, over 280 generic medicines have been registered in Europe and the United States, while four vaccines and 23 chemical preparations have been preapproved by the World Health Organization, according to Liu.

The project is led by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Health Commission. Launched in 2008, it aims to develop medicines for critical diseases.

Chen Kaixian, the deputy chief technical engineer of the project and an academician of the Chinese academy of Sciences, revealed the information of 14 newly approved domestic drugs, mainly for patients with malignant tumors, AIDS and skin diseases.

Chen said the project will strengthen research efforts and explore new directions, to make more effective and affordable medicines for Chinese people.

